Waifu Token (WAIF) One Day Trading Volume Hits $35,504.00

Waifu Token (CURRENCY:WAIF) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. During the last week, Waifu Token has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Waifu Token has a total market cap of $3.91 million and approximately $35,504.00 worth of Waifu Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waifu Token coin can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00060751 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $150.39 or 0.00283030 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004598 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.62 or 0.00991051 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.42 or 0.00730983 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00024843 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,324.45 or 1.00352223 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Waifu Token

Waifu Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,502,869 coins. Waifu Token’s official website is waifutoken.io . Waifu Token’s official Twitter account is @WaifuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Waifu Token Coin Trading

