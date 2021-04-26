Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,288 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.6% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson purchased 7,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412 in the last three months. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $139.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.20. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.01 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

