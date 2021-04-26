WandX (WAND) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $551.00

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. In the last week, WandX has traded down 3% against the dollar. WandX has a market capitalization of $218,225.89 and $551.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WandX coin can now be bought for $0.0178 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00064324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00019960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00061883 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.98 or 0.00742455 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00094282 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,994.24 or 0.07414166 BTC.

About WandX

WAND is a coin. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 coins and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 coins. The official website for WandX is www.wandx.co . WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WandX is https://reddit.com/r/wandX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WandX is a decentralized platform on the Ethereum blockchain which enables users to create, trade, and settle any financial instrument on crypto-assets. Using the Wand Token, users can invest in ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), buy cryptocurrency futures, and trade in illiquid assets through a portfolio of assets. “

WandX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WandX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WandX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WandX using one of the exchanges listed above.

