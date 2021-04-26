Warburg Research Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €290.00 Price Target

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €290.00 ($341.18) target price by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €361.00 ($424.71) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €310.00 ($364.71) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €299.53 ($352.39).

Shares of ADS stock opened at €266.10 ($313.06) on Monday. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($236.48). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €277.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €281.07.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

