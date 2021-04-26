Warburg Research Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €103.00 Price Target

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €103.00 ($121.18) price target from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DAI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Oddo Bhf set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €80.25 ($94.41).

ETR DAI opened at €73.70 ($86.71) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74. Daimler has a twelve month low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a twelve month high of €77.99 ($91.75). The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €73.71 and a 200 day moving average of €60.89.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

