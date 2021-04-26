Warburg Research Analysts Give K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) a €8.80 Price Target

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has been assigned a €8.80 ($10.35) price objective by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.56% from the stock’s previous close.

SDF has been the subject of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €8.30 ($9.76) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.80 ($8.00) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Independent Research set a €9.60 ($11.29) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. K+S Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €8.46 ($9.95).

Shares of ETR SDF opened at €8.42 ($9.90) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.44. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €4.98 ($5.86) and a 1-year high of €10.44 ($12.28). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €8.69 and its 200 day moving average is €8.18.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

