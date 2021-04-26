Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.91. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WASH opened at $52.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $914.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.23 and its 200 day moving average is $44.56. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $55.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.28. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.05%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,133,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $475,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,598,000 after acquiring an additional 40,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

