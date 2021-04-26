Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.08 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.08 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of WASH stock opened at $52.92 on Monday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $55.07. The stock has a market cap of $914.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.56.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.05%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $1,210,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $7,133,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,598,000 after buying an additional 40,837 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.53%.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

