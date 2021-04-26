Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.91.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $117.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.71. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The firm has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

