Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,216 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Waste Connections worth $24,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Waste Connections by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,982,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,562,425,000 after buying an additional 2,617,660 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Waste Connections by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,578,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,129,000 after buying an additional 565,514 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,105,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,481,000 after buying an additional 159,102 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Waste Connections by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,310,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,390,000 after buying an additional 300,043 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Waste Connections by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,260,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,294,000 after buying an additional 457,117 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WCN opened at $117.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.71. The firm has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.23, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.205 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

