Waste Management (WM) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Waste Management (NYSE: WM):

4/19/2021 – Waste Management had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $125.00 to $144.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Waste Management is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Waste Management had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $125.00 to $144.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Waste Management is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Waste Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $131.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Waste Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $121.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

WM opened at $135.77 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.13 and a fifty-two week high of $136.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.60 and a 200-day moving average of $118.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.575 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $43,641.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,515.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,382 shares of company stock worth $3,731,129 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenbaum Jay D. raised its position in Waste Management by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 9,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 188,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,296,000 after purchasing an additional 50,750 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 8.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,552,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,294,000 after acquiring an additional 121,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $251,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

