Waterfront Wealth Inc. Acquires Shares of 68,146 BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 68,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 85,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 55,250 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $483,000.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

BHK traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,358. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $16.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0746 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.