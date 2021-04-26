Waterfront Wealth Inc. Buys 3,345 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. owned 0.10% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Atlas Air Worldwide stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,683. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.34. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $69.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $1.33. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $932.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAWW. TheStreet raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.29.

In other news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 22,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,378,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 3,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total value of $231,431.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,906.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,963 shares of company stock valued at $8,600,131. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.