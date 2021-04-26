Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $1.62 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. cut its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,568 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 234.6% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,064.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.56. 272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,722. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $25.79 and a 1-year high of $53.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.