Waterfront Wealth Inc. Lowers Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total transaction of $1,452,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,159 shares of company stock valued at $34,947,285 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BLK traded up $7.85 on Monday, reaching $821.02. 3,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,512. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $757.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $708.52. The firm has a market cap of $125.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $451.35 and a 12 month high of $827.84.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BLK. Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $858.23.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

