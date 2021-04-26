Waterfront Wealth Inc. Lowers Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,388 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Waterfront Wealth Inc. owned 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDF. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,268.0% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 143,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 133,380 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 632.2% in the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 563,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,489,000 after buying an additional 486,236 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 113,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after buying an additional 30,648 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 132,303.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,207,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,203,000 after buying an additional 4,204,597 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after buying an additional 50,644 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDF traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,190. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $20.72 and a 1-year high of $33.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.63.

