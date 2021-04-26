Waterfront Wealth Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. decreased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,403 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 41,573 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $30,580,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,788,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $907,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,882,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,133,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,814,000 after acquiring an additional 653,132 shares during the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.22. The stock had a trading volume of 27,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day moving average is $14.36. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $17.96.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $414.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

MDRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.42.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $943,200.00. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

