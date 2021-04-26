Waterfront Wealth Inc. Sells 13,687 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,687 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.67. 1,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,366. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.86. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.23 and a 12 month high of $78.42.

