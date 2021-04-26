Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $229.30.

WAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Waters alerts:

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,912.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 187.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 11.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 276,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,533,000 after buying an additional 27,903 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC boosted its position in Waters by 1.0% during the first quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 44,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,640,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waters during the first quarter valued at about $569,000. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in Waters by 21.3% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $306.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $283.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.06. Waters has a twelve month low of $171.38 and a twelve month high of $309.65.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $786.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.10 million. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waters will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.