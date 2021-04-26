Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Waters were worth $6,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Waters by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,640,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,148,162,000 after acquiring an additional 62,028 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in Waters by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,409,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,091,081,000 after purchasing an additional 117,807 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Waters by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 952,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $235,700,000 after purchasing an additional 187,823 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Waters by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 627,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $155,203,000 after purchasing an additional 63,944 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Waters by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 594,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

WAT stock opened at $306.50 on Monday. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $171.38 and a 12 month high of $309.65. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $283.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.06.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $786.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.10 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.27.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

