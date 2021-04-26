wave edu coin Price Tops $0.0005 (WEC)

wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded up 12% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Over the last week, wave edu coin has traded down 52.2% against the dollar. wave edu coin has a market capitalization of $76,640.85 and $85.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One wave edu coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

wave edu coin Profile

wave edu coin’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,479,441 coins. wave edu coin’s official website is www.waveeducoins.com . wave edu coin’s official Twitter account is @waveeducoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling wave edu coin

