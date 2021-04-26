Waves Enterprise (WEST) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $669,016.00

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $14.26 million and approximately $669,016.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000635 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00061369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.24 or 0.00284326 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004576 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $533.34 or 0.00996085 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $389.88 or 0.00728161 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00025012 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,615.25 or 1.00134453 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

