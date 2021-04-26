Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.38 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to announce $3.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.50 billion. Wayfair posted sales of $2.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full year sales of $15.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.16 billion to $16.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $18.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.64 billion to $20.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. The business’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.80) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on W. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.45.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.79, for a total transaction of $1,958,802.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,920,765.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.58, for a total transaction of $49,359.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,977,696.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,581 shares of company stock worth $7,180,687. 30.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Wayfair by 12,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair stock opened at $308.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.80. The company has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $107.51 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

