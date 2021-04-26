Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.38 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to announce $3.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.50 billion. Wayfair posted sales of $2.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.
On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full year sales of $15.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.16 billion to $16.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $18.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.64 billion to $20.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wayfair.
Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. The business’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.80) earnings per share.
In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.79, for a total transaction of $1,958,802.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,920,765.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.58, for a total transaction of $49,359.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,977,696.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,581 shares of company stock worth $7,180,687. 30.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Wayfair by 12,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.
Wayfair stock opened at $308.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.80. The company has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $107.51 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00.
Wayfair Company Profile
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
