WaykiChain (WICC) Trading Down 16.9% This Week

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One WaykiChain coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000795 BTC on major exchanges. WaykiChain has a total market cap of $89.63 million and $24.75 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00064650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00019705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001863 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00060742 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.96 or 0.00744857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00093822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,072.19 or 0.07583781 BTC.

WaykiChain Coin Profile

WaykiChain (CRYPTO:WICC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

