WazirX Market Cap Tops $790.21 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One WazirX coin can now be bought for $2.69 or 0.00005000 BTC on popular exchanges. WazirX has a market capitalization of $790.21 million and approximately $72.62 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WazirX has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00062236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.43 or 0.00283310 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $533.99 or 0.00992525 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $389.86 or 0.00724631 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00025410 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53,781.00 or 0.99961655 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 985,546,668 coins and its circulating supply is 293,763,596 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

