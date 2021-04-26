Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $59.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $58.00. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.58% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens upgraded Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.09.
Shares of NYSE:WBS traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.84. 10,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,336. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.03.
In other Webster Financial news, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $95,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,573.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $252,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,262.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $644,250. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $50,955,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,426,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,276,000 after purchasing an additional 253,556 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1,140.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,374,000 after buying an additional 204,475 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 437,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,432,000 after purchasing an additional 204,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,847,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.
Webster Financial Company Profile
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.
Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.