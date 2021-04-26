Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $59.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $58.00. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens upgraded Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

Shares of NYSE:WBS traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.84. 10,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,336. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.03.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.54 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Webster Financial news, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $95,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,573.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $252,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,262.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $644,250. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $50,955,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,426,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,276,000 after purchasing an additional 253,556 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1,140.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,374,000 after buying an additional 204,475 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 437,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,432,000 after purchasing an additional 204,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,847,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

