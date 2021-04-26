WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stock Position Decreased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,508,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,071,472,000 after buying an additional 579,088 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,496,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $689,915,000 after buying an additional 148,370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,755,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,608,000 after purchasing an additional 75,050 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,858,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,995,000 after purchasing an additional 80,483 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,372,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,348,000 after buying an additional 13,477 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WEC opened at $96.79 on Monday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.70%.

WEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.08.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

