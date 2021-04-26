Wedbush Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for BOK Financial in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $1.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.90. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.92 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BOKF. Truist raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $89.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.58. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $37.79 and a 12-month high of $98.95.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $444.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.46 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in BOK Financial by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,462,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,603,000 after purchasing an additional 271,089 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BOK Financial by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,450,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,349,000 after purchasing an additional 87,895 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BOK Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,376,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,258,000 after purchasing an additional 58,325 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,368,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,720,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,211,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,941,000 after buying an additional 63,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

