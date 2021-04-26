Wedbush Comments on Sleep Number Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Sleep Number in a research report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.56 EPS.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.34 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Number currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

SNBR stock opened at $112.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.51. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $151.44.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Michael J. Harrison sold 5,366 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total value of $636,890.54. Also, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $424,117.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,590 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,878. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

