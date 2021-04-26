Wedbush Increases Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target to $106.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.71.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

PZZA traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.06. The stock had a trading volume of 7,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.55, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $66.94 and a twelve month high of $110.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.76.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $469.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.53 million. As a group, analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the first quarter worth $138,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,335,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.