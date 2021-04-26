Wedbush Lowers Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) to Neutral

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was downgraded by research analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $125.00 price objective on the technology retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $135.00. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BBY. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.59.

Shares of BBY opened at $117.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $124.89. The stock has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.62.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 2,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $310,188.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $64,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,655 shares of company stock worth $4,784,245 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 476.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

