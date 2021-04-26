Wedbush Weighs in on Tri Pointe Homes, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TPH)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Tri Pointe Homes in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

TPH opened at $22.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.59. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.24 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,862,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,933 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 657,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 90,158 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 591,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 205,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $9,284,000.

In other news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $142,437.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,303.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $264,828.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,268 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

