Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for American Well (AMWL)

Apr 26th, 2021


Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for American Well (NYSE: AMWL):

  • 4/22/2021 – American Well is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.
  • 4/21/2021 – American Well is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 4/16/2021 – American Well is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.
  • 4/15/2021 – American Well is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 4/1/2021 – American Well had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 3/29/2021 – American Well was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “American Well Corp provides telehealth platform principally in the United States and globally. American Well Corp is based in BOSTON. “
  • 3/26/2021 – American Well had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 3/25/2021 – American Well had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 3/25/2021 – American Well had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $41.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

AMWL stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.30. 30,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,415,262. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.23. American Well Co. has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bradford Gay sold 34,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $623,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 695,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,522,834. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $1,924,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,722,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,985,526.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,845 shares of company stock worth $2,840,465 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Satter Management CO. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,599,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Well by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,464,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,928 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in American Well by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,393,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,957 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in American Well during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,204,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Well during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

