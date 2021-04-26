Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CAE (CAE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CAE (TSE: CAE):
- 4/26/2021 – CAE was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$44.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$42.00.
- 4/20/2021 – CAE had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/20/2021 – CAE was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$43.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$41.00.
- 4/19/2021 – CAE was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating.
- 4/15/2021 – CAE had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/16/2021 – CAE was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 3/11/2021 – CAE had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$44.00.
- 3/3/2021 – CAE had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$36.00 to C$42.00.
- 3/3/2021 – CAE had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$45.00.
- 3/2/2021 – CAE had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$34.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2021 – CAE had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$34.00 to C$38.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2021 – CAE had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2021 – CAE had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$42.00.
TSE:CAE traded up C$0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$38.52. 385,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,311. The company has a market cap of C$11.30 billion and a PE ratio of 987.69. CAE Inc. has a 12-month low of C$18.33 and a 12-month high of C$39.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28.
CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$832.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$840.50 million. Analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?
Receive News & Ratings for CAE Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.