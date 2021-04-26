Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Gildan Activewear (GIL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Gildan Activewear (TSE: GIL):

4/23/2021 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$43.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities to C$47.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$43.00 to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Gildan Activewear was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/2/2021 – Gildan Activewear had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a C$36.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock traded up C$0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$43.36. The stock had a trading volume of 107,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,309. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1 year low of C$16.91 and a 1 year high of C$43.36.

Get Gildan Activewear Inc alerts:

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$899.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$784.21 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.0899999234508 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.