Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Gildan Activewear (GIL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Gildan Activewear (TSE: GIL):
- 4/23/2021 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$43.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/21/2021 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities to C$47.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2021 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2021 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$43.00 to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/7/2021 – Gildan Activewear was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.
- 3/2/2021 – Gildan Activewear had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a C$36.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/1/2021 – Gildan Activewear had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of Gildan Activewear stock traded up C$0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$43.36. The stock had a trading volume of 107,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,309. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1 year low of C$16.91 and a 1 year high of C$43.36.
Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$899.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$784.21 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.0899999234508 EPS for the current year.
