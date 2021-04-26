Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HENKY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS: HENKY):

4/15/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/14/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/14/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/6/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/1/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/22/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/19/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/17/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/11/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/10/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “HENKEL KGAA ADR’s principal activities are divided into four product divisions: Henkel technologies-industrial adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant; Cosmetics/toiletries-hair cosmetics, toiletries, oral and skin care, hair salon products; Detergents/household cleaners-heavy duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, household cleansers, kitchen care products, shoe care products, plant care products; Adhesives-adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant for consumer and craftsman. “

3/10/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/8/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/5/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was upgraded by analysts at Nord/LB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of HENKY stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $24.87. The stock had a trading volume of 16,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,939. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.93. The company has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.70. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $25.60.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.5383 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.84%.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

