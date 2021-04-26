Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HENKY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS: HENKY):
- 4/15/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 4/14/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/14/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 4/6/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 4/1/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 3/22/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 3/19/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 3/17/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 3/11/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 3/10/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “HENKEL KGAA ADR’s principal activities are divided into four product divisions: Henkel technologies-industrial adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant; Cosmetics/toiletries-hair cosmetics, toiletries, oral and skin care, hair salon products; Detergents/household cleaners-heavy duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, household cleansers, kitchen care products, shoe care products, plant care products; Adhesives-adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant for consumer and craftsman. “
- 3/10/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 3/8/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 3/5/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was upgraded by analysts at Nord/LB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
Shares of HENKY stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $24.87. The stock had a trading volume of 16,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,939. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.93. The company has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.70. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $25.60.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.5383 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.84%.
See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.