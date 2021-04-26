Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Corning (GLW)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Corning (NYSE: GLW) in the last few weeks:

4/26/2021 – Corning was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Corning was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Corning continues to focus on operational excellence, cash flow generation and capital allocation. The company expects healthy momentum across all businesses in 2021. It holds a leadership position in each of the markets addressed by its five Market-Access Platforms. It is benefiting from improved demand and commercialization of its innovations. The Specialty Materials segment is gaining from strong demand for premium cover materials, strength in the IT market and demand for semiconductor-related materials. Corning is utilizing its financial strength to enhance shareholder returns. However, macroeconomic challenges due to the pandemic persist. The Optical Communications segment is susceptible to weakness in carrier and enterprise businesses. For the TV market, the concentration of market share among a few large players is a concern.”

4/19/2021 – Corning was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $42.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Corning was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Corning continues to focus on operational excellence, cash flow generation and capital allocation. The company expects healthy momentum across all businesses in 2021. It holds a leadership position in each of the markets addressed by its five Market-Access Platforms. It is benefiting from improved demand and commercialization of its innovations. The Specialty Materials segment is gaining from strong demand for premium cover materials, strength in the IT market and demand for semiconductor-related materials. Corning is utilizing its financial strength to enhance shareholder returns. However, macroeconomic challenges due to the pandemic persist. The Optical Communications segment is susceptible to weakness in carrier and enterprise businesses. For the TV market, the concentration of market share among a few large players is a concern.”

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.18. The stock had a trading volume of 219,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,693,543. The company has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $18.82 and a 12-month high of $46.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.60 and a 200-day moving average of $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

In other news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,542,066.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,304.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. Insiders sold 70,319,258 shares of company stock worth $3,056,825,189 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 6,540.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

