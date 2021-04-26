Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for NORMA Group (NOEJ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for NORMA Group (ETR: NOEJ):

4/23/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €56.00 ($65.88) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €39.00 ($45.88) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €39.00 ($45.88) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – NORMA Group was given a new €52.00 ($61.18) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR:NOEJ opened at €45.94 ($54.05) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €41.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €38.10. NORMA Group SE has a 1-year low of €18.33 ($21.56) and a 1-year high of €45.54 ($53.58). The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 258.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.46.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

