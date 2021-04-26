Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Parker-Hannifin (PH)

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE: PH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/19/2021 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $355.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $331.00 to $347.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $283.00 to $288.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/13/2021 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $310.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $310.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $317.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $317.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/16/2021 – Parker-Hannifin was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $331.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Parker-Hannifin is poised to benefit from improving product demand, its unique Win Strategy and cost-control measures. Also, synergistic gains from acquired assets are expected to strengthen its performance. For fiscal 2021, it anticipates year-over-year sales growth of 0.7-2.7% versus a 2-5% decline mentioned earlier. Also, adjusted earnings are expected to be $13.65-$14.15 per share, up from the previously stated $11.70-$12.30. In the past 60 days, its earnings estimates have been raised for fiscal 2021 and 2022. However, the company anticipates sales from the Aerospace Systems business for fiscal 2021 to decline 12.3-14.3% year over year. Also, realignment expenses are predicted to hurt earnings in the year. In the past three months, Parker-Hannifin’s shares have underperformed the industry.”

3/16/2021 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $305.00 to $340.00.

3/16/2021 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $305.00 to $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $318.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $130.68 and a 1 year high of $323.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $313.33 and a 200-day moving average of $274.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total value of $2,405,935.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,136,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,909,000 after acquiring an additional 144,080 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $794,592,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,246,000 after acquiring an additional 14,687 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,278,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,152,000 after acquiring an additional 63,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,014,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,233,000 after acquiring an additional 254,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

