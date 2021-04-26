Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sealed Air (SEE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Sealed Air (NYSE: SEE):

4/16/2021 – Sealed Air had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/15/2021 – Sealed Air is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Sealed Air had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $52.00 to $56.00.

4/9/2021 – Sealed Air is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

SEE stock opened at $48.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $49.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.43.

Get Sealed Air Co alerts:

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.