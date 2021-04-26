Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/23/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $560.00 to $590.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $564.00 to $600.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $550.00 to $575.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – SVB Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $600.00 price target on the stock.

4/23/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $650.00 to $725.00.

4/13/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $470.00 to $550.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $510.00 to $564.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $500.00 to $510.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – SVB Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $547.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of SVB Financial have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Growth in loans and deposits, and global expansion strategy will support the company’s financials, going forward. The deal to acquire Boston Private is expected to be earnings accretive, while the acquisition of the debt investment business of WestRiver Group will likely help SVB Financial further cement its foothold in the innovation economy. A strong balance sheet position and efforts to improve non-interest income bode well for SVB Financial. However, near-zero interest rates are likely to continue putting pressure on margins. Also, elevated operating expenses are expected to hurt bottom-line growth.”

3/18/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $500.00 to $510.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $450.00 to $500.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – SVB Financial Group is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – SVB Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $450.00 to $500.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $564.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $510.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.44. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $152.76 and a 52 week high of $585.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total value of $5,554,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Michael S. Zuckert sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.22, for a total value of $2,599,176.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,713.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,580 shares of company stock worth $22,350,987 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ING Groep NV raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 9,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $991,000. Mathes Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 682.8% during the fourth quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 8,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

