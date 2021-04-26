Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for AMETEK (AME)

AMETEK (NYSE: AME) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/20/2021 – AMETEK had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – AMETEK had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – AMETEK had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $140.00 to $141.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – AMETEK was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AMETEK is riding on acquisition benefits. The Gatan and IntelliPower buyouts are driving growth in the Electronic Instruments segment. Positive contributions from Pacific Design Technologies acquisition are benefiting the Electromechanical segment. Also, strong momentum across defense and medical markets is a tailwind. We believe proper execution of core growth strategies like operational excellence, global market expansion, investments in product development and strategic acquisitions will continue to drive the top-line growth. Further, the AMETEK Growth Model is a major positive. The stock has outperformed its industry over a year. However, disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic remain major headwinds. Further, foreign exchange fluctuations and high goodwill associated with aggressive acquisition strategy remain risks.”

4/13/2021 – AMETEK had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $140.00 to $141.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – AMETEK had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – AMETEK had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $131.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – AMETEK had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $140.00 to $142.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – AMETEK had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $130.00 to $131.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – AMETEK had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $130.00 to $131.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $135.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.22 and a 52 week high of $135.61.

Get AMETEK Inc alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.

In other AMETEK news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $514,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,954,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $89,858.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,688. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $263,121,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,414,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,380,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,703 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,879,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,864,000 after acquiring an additional 831,365 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,015,000 after acquiring an additional 598,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,422,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,050,000 after acquiring an additional 541,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.