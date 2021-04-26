Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR: DUE):

4/19/2021 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €33.00 ($38.82) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €38.00 ($44.71) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

4/7/2021 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €39.00 ($45.88) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €32.00 ($37.65) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Dürr Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €32.00 ($37.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ETR DUE traded up €0.48 ($0.56) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €35.80 ($42.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,708. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €16.69 ($19.64) and a 12 month high of €37.78 ($44.45). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €35.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €32.14. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -157.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

