Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for IHS Markit (INFO)

IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/20/2021 – IHS Markit had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $96.00 to $110.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – IHS Markit had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – IHS Markit had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $93.00 to $96.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – IHS Markit had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $116.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2021 – IHS Markit is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of INFO stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,636. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $63.95 and a 12 month high of $107.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 61,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $5,535,140.68. Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,046,422.85. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,977 shares of company stock valued at $11,705,914. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in IHS Markit by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in IHS Markit by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in IHS Markit by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

