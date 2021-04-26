Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for JetBlue Airways (JBLU)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU):

4/20/2021 – JetBlue Airways was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.00.

4/19/2021 – JetBlue Airways was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – JetBlue Airways had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $20.00.

4/14/2021 – JetBlue Airways was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.00.

4/13/2021 – JetBlue Airways was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – JetBlue Airways was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – JetBlue Airways had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – JetBlue Airways had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – JetBlue Airways was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2021 – JetBlue Airways had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $15.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – JetBlue Airways had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $20.00.

3/10/2021 – JetBlue Airways was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

3/1/2021 – JetBlue Airways was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

JBLU opened at $20.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $21.96.

Get JetBlue Airways Co alerts:

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.33 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $100,602.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,513.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $62,290.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,043 shares of company stock worth $284,446 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,845,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,900 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,245,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 263.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,983,000 after buying an additional 2,640,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 409,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after buying an additional 54,219 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.