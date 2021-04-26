Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for L’Oréal (LRLCY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS: LRLCY) in the last few weeks:

4/23/2021 – L’Oréal had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

4/20/2021 – L’Oréal had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/19/2021 – L’Oréal was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating.

4/12/2021 – L’Oréal had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/6/2021 – L’Oréal had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/17/2021 – L’Oréal had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/16/2021 – L’Oréal was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRLCY traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.15. The company had a trading volume of 46,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,504. The firm has a market cap of $229.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.72, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.88. L’Oréal S.A. has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $84.00.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.752 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. L’Oréal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

