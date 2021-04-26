Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (LON: RIO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/22/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 7,610 ($99.43) price target on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price target on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,100 ($66.63) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,610 ($73.30) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to GBX 7,780 ($101.65). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 5,610 ($73.30) price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 5,100 ($66.63) price target on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 5,550 ($72.51) price target on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 5,090 ($66.50) to GBX 5,740 ($74.99). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 6,020 ($78.65) price target on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 7,750 ($101.25) price target on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on the stock.

LON:RIO traded up GBX 101 ($1.32) on Monday, reaching GBX 6,220 ($81.26). The stock had a trading volume of 1,564,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,566. The stock has a market cap of £100.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.33. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3,519 ($45.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,561 ($85.72). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,683.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,467.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of GBX 288.63 ($3.77) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $119.74. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.89%.

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm bought 6 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, for a total transaction of £364.14 ($475.75).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

