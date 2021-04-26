Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/19/2021 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $242.00 to $268.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $242.00 to $268.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $265.00 to $269.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $265.00 to $269.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $291.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $291.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

ROK stock opened at $269.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $275.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $263.02 and its 200 day moving average is $252.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Get Rockwell Automation Inc alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

In related news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total transaction of $994,734.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,100,270.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $1,342,726 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,672,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $76,115,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,650,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,169,639,000 after acquiring an additional 215,175 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 718,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,305,000 after acquiring an additional 189,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 830.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 202,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,773,000 after acquiring an additional 180,684 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.