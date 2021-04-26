Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Suncor Energy (SU)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Suncor Energy (TSE: SU):

4/19/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$38.00 to C$35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$29.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$33.00 to C$29.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from C$26.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a C$25.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$33.00.

4/12/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$28.00 to C$33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$28.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Suncor Energy was given a new C$28.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$33.00 to C$38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$37.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a C$25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SU traded up C$0.17 on Monday, hitting C$25.54. 1,305,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,374,184. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$14.28 and a 1 year high of C$29.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.26 billion. Research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.69%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

