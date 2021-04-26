Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Suncor Energy (SU)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Suncor Energy (TSE: SU):
- 4/19/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$38.00 to C$35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/15/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$29.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/15/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$33.00 to C$29.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/15/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from C$26.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/15/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a C$25.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/15/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$33.00.
- 4/12/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$28.00 to C$33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/12/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/8/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/19/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$28.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/19/2021 – Suncor Energy was given a new C$28.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/17/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$33.00 to C$38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/15/2021 – Suncor Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$37.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 3/8/2021 – Suncor Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a C$25.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of SU traded up C$0.17 on Monday, hitting C$25.54. 1,305,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,374,184. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$14.28 and a 1 year high of C$29.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69.
Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.26 billion. Research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
