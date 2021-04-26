Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for The Boeing (BA)

The Boeing (NYSE: BA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/21/2021 – The Boeing had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $193.00 to $233.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – The Boeing had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $193.00 to $233.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – The Boeing had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $260.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – The Boeing had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $305.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2021 – The Boeing was given a new $275.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – The Boeing had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $250.00 to $300.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – The Boeing had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $274.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – The Boeing had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $250.00 to $300.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – The Boeing had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $250.00 to $300.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – The Boeing had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2021 – The Boeing was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $200.00.

3/10/2021 – The Boeing was given a new $257.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – The Boeing had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – The Boeing was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $200.00.

3/1/2021 – The Boeing had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of BA opened at $238.38 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.89 and a one year high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.21, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.46 and a 200 day moving average of $212.35.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

